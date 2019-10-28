More penalty agony for Paulsgrove in Hampshire Premier League Cup exit

PAULSGROVE suffered another bout of spot-kick misery as they were dumped out of the Hampshire Premier League Cup.

Wayne Grant’s men had already missed four penalties in league and cup action this season prior to Liphook’s visit for a second round tie.

And they squandered another in a 5-4 shoot-out exit after the teams had played out their second high-scoring game at rainswept Marsden Road in the space of a month.

Remarkably, just a fortnight after drawing 5-5 in the league, the pair were locked together at 4-4 after 90 minutes.

But while Paulsgrove had scored twice late on in the league, this time it was Liphook who bagged a late leveller through Marco Sellitto.

Ben Vassallo, Jimmy Hird, Preston Tee and Reece Lewis had scored for Paulsgrove, with Cameron Zack, Marcus Bedford and Steve Harding on target for the visitors.

Clanfield were on the receiving end of the shock result of the day.

They hosted lower division Kingsclere and lost 5-3 to goals from Josh Stockwell (2), Shawn Foster, Josh Metcalf and Will Fowler. Owen Milne (2) and James Barker replied.

George Root replied as Moneyfields Reserves suffered their first defeat of the season.

Drawn away to Senior Division Colden Common, the First Division table-toppers were beaten 4-1.

Dave Paskins (2), Tom Richards and an own goal saw Common progress, with George Root replying with his 10th goal of the season.

Infinity were given a walkover to the quarter finals as AFC Petersfield conceded their tie, while holders Infinity’s tie at lower division Michelmersh & Timsbury was washed out.

Premier Division leaders Bush Hill defeated last season’s losing finalists Lyndhurst 4-2.

In the HPL top flight, Hayling United claimed an impressive 2-1 win at Stockbridge.

Dan Goodsell put the Humbugs into a half-time lead, with Josh Graham levelling shortly after the hour mark.

Hayling - beaten 2-0 at home by Stockbridge earlier this season - won it with an own goal five minutes from time.

Winchester Castle continued their improved form with a 3-2 home win over Locks Heath - an own goal and Ryan Bath replying for the visitors.

After losing their first 10 league games, Castle have now won three and drawn one of their last four outings.

Three local HLP top flight sides are in cup action this week.

Infinity travel to two divisions higher Horndean in the first round of the Russell Cotes Cup tomorrow.

On the same evening, there are two Portsmouth Senior Cup second round ties - Paulsgrove travel to Wessex Leaguers Petersfield Town and US Portsmouth, second in Wessex Division 1, host Liss Athletic.

US Portsmouth won 5-0 at Baffins Reserves in the first round, helped by four goals from Dan Sibley.

Petersfield won 4-1 against HPL side Fleetlands in their first round tie, with Paulsgrove handed a bye.