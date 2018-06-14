More penalty heartbreak for Brandon Coleman at Blind Football World Championships

Have your say

England endured more penalty misery at the Blind Football World Championships.

The Three Lions lost another shootout against host nations Spain in Madrid yesterday in a clash for a spot in the fifth-placed final.

Waterlooville’s Brandon Coleman’s spot-kick crashed against the bar after the game ended a goalless draw.

It now means England will play for seventh place, either against Morocco or Columbia tomorrow.

After a slow first half, the game burst into life after the break.

In the 23rd minute, Spain had two decent opportunities to open the deadlock.

The first effort was deflected wide for a corner and from the resulting set-piece a Spain player crashed a right-footed effort wide.

A minute later, Adolofo Acosta came on for the host nation.

He made an immediate impact before his shot was charged down.

On 29 minutes, Coleman had an effort deflected.

The best chance of the game came for Spain on 30 minutes.

Sergio Alamar skipped past two England players down the left wing before his angled left-footed shot beat the keeper but the upright came to England’s rescue.

After a time out, a Spanish player’s snap-shot from long range was skewed wide.

England pushed for a winner in the dying embers, with the Spain keeper producing a fine save from Keryn Seal’s right-footed shot.

The Three Lions had one final chance from a corner but the host nations’ stopper again foiled the effort.

With the game ending a stalemate, it went to penalties.

Spain took a 2-1 lead when Coleman stepped up for England but he crashed his shot against the crossbar.

Although Spain missed their next spot-kick, England’s final penalty was struck wide.

During the tournament Coleman had netted twice in a 4-0 victory over Mali in the opening group match.

England then lost 3-0 to Brazil, before seeing off Costa Rica 7-1, with Coleman helping himself to another double.

It ensured they finished second in Group D but the Three Lions lost on penalties to Argentina on Wednesday.