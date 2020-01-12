More postponement woe for Baffins Milton Rovers as Fleet Town clash is called off

Baffins Milton Rovers’ potential fixture congestion has been further worsened by their latest postponement.

The scheduled home game against Fleet Town at the weekend was called off on Saturday morning.

That has left Baffins with 12 home Wessex League games still to play at the PMC Stadium - and only 15 Saturdays of the league season left.

In all, they still have 21 league games to play - more than anyone else in the Wessex top flight.

Remarkably, there have been 24 Saturdays of 2019/20 since the curtain was lifted on the Wessex campaign on August 3.

Of those 24, Baffins have played a league game on just four of them.

Steve Leigh’s men have only played once since December 7, and only twice in the last 51 days up to and including today (January 12).

They are due to host two cup ties in the next fortnight - against Brockenhurst in the Wessex League Cup on Tuesday and Paulsgrove in the Portsmouth Senior Cup on Wednesday, January 22.

Sadly, further rain is forecast for the Portsmouth area on Monday and Tuesday.

If and when they beat Brockenhurst, Baffins - the holders of the silverware - will be home again in the Wessex League Cup quarter-final to AFC Stoneham.

Baffins are not alone in having to cram home games into the remaining weeks - divisional rivals Christchurch have also played only seven home league games.