Mother Shipton shatter Royals’ dream of taking over top spot –City of Portsmouth Sunday League round-up (part 2)

Watersedge (white) score against Jubilee Reserves. Picture: Kevin Shipp

The Royals would have replaced Warren Wanderers in top spot had they won, but instead they crashed 6-0 with Jamie Dover, Steve Ledger and Hayden Sole also scoring.

The Falcon are still looking for their first points after a 2-1 loss to Fratton Trades. Tom Wray and Dean Hewitt netted with Joe Allen replyin

Sam Emeney struck four times as Seagull Reserves thumped Jubilee 8-2. Harrison Todd (2), Ryan Waters and an own goal completed the rout.

Watersedge (white) v Jubilee Reserves. Picture: Kevin Shipp

AC Copnor moved to within three points of the leaders with a 2-0 win against North End Lions thanks to Ollie Warren (penalty) and Jed Rowe.

Bedhampton Village thrashed Old Boys Athletic 7-2 in Division 2 with braces from Kai Gateshill and James Murdock. Cain McCabe-Holmes, Bradley Biles and Harry Fordham also scored with Andy Shipman and Stuart Boyles replying.

Bradley Silvester netted a hat-trick as Freehouse Reserves won 4-2 at Whistle Stop in the Hampshire cup. Harry Leigh was also on target.

Watersedge (white) v Jubilee Reserves. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Prince of Wales leapfrogged AFC Lakeside Refit into second place in Division 4 after beating them 5-1.

Mark Whitwick netted twice with further goals coming from Louie North, Glyn Cooper and Lewis Kilford.

Fratton Trades Reserves gained their first points with a 2-1 win over Co-Op Dragons.

Table-topping AFC Solent came from 0-2 down to beat Cross Keys Athletic 4-3 thanks to top scorer Archie Drury (2), Lewis Ayling and Ty Moody. Michael Carter, Jamie Hayden and Karol Serrani replied.

Jubilee Reserves have just scored against Watersedge. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Drury has now struck 24 times for Solent in just 11 appearances this season.

Alfie Barton and Joe Codling were among the goals as Berewood defeated Fleur De Lys U23s 3-1. Spencer Mayes replied.

Shepherds Crook drew 3-3 with Bedhampton Reserves thanks to strikes from Josh Bailey, Jake Henwood and Bayley Whitcombe. Harry Croughan, Ben Jones and Jay Smith replied.

Watersedge’s 100 per cent start to the season was ended with a 3-2 loss to Jubilee Reserves.