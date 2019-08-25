Have your say

Moneyfields had a comfortable passage into the next round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win against Reading City.

The Hellenic League outfit were forced to switch the game to Dover Road because their ground was being used as part of the Reading Music Festival.

Dave Carter watched his side make the most of their home advantage.

‘We were deserved winners and dominated the game from start to finish.’ said Carter.

‘They only had one shot all game while we created a host of chances.

‘We passed the ball well and, on another day, could have scored at least three more goals.

‘The only setback was losing striker Duncan Culley with torn ankle ligaments.

‘He is likely to be out for a few weeks.

‘It is great to be in the draw for the next round because a good run in this competition can be so important for the club.

‘This is where the most money is and it would be nice to get a home draw in the next round.’

Culley, making his first start of the season following a summer move from Hayes & Yeading, gave Ryan Pennery valuable support up front.

The home side created opportunities from the start, but didn't take the lead until the 35th minute.

Then, man of the match Joe Briggs crossed and when Lewis Fennemore's far post effort came back off the goalkeeper, Pennery was on hand to knock in the rebound.

Just after the break the visitors hit the woodwork, but that was their only real threat.

Moneyfields sealed their passage with two goals in the final five minutes.

Substitute Lamin Jatta headed in a Briggs cross and then claimed an assist in stoppage time.

Jatta nicked the ball away from the left-back and squared the ball to Pennery who bent his shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Carter admits his squad are down to the bare bones for tomorrow’s Southern League Division One South visit to AFC Totton (3pm).

Culley is definitely ruled out, while two games in three days is a big ask for some of the veteran Moneyfields players.