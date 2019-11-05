Nathan Lyon targeting Championship glory after signing for Hampshire

Nathan Lyon is targeting the County Championship title after signing for Hampshire.

The 31-year-old has today been revealed as the club’s overseas player for next year’s first class campaign.

Lyon – considered the best off-spinner to ever represent Australia – has a wealth of international experience, with 91 Test caps since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2011.

The right-armer has claimed 363 Test wickets – the nation’s second most successful spinner of all-time. He is Australia’s third highest Test wicket taker, sitting behind former Hampshire skipper Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (593).

The New South Wales-born bowler was a crucial component of Australia’s Ashes-winning side this summer, taking 20 wickets in five Tests.

Hampshire Director of Cricket, Giles White said: ‘Nathan is a really high-class spinner and we identified him in the summer as someone who would be a great addition to our Championship side.

‘He has a real appetite for county cricket and is keen to be a part of what we’re trying to do here, so we’re delighted to secure his signature.’

Lyon said:’It is a fabulous opportunity to be involved with a leading county who have had a long and successful relationship with Australian cricketers.

‘I love playing cricket in England and no doubt will enjoy the 2020 summer with the Hampshire players, coaches, members and supporters.

‘We will all be focused on winning the County Championship in 2020.’

Lyon’s only previous Championship spell was a four-game stint in Division 2 with Worcestershire in 2017, when he took just six wickets.

But he has far more experience of English conditions in Ashes Tests, having played for his country in 2013, 2015 and 2019.

Hampshire will be hoping Lyon provides the slow bowling option sadly lacking in the most recent Championship season.

Kyle Abbott (71 wickets), Fidel Edwards (48) and Keith Barker (37) gave them a seam bowling cutting edge as they finished third - their highest Championship placing since 2008.

But Liam Dawson, with just 10 wickets, was their highest slow bowling wicket-taker.

Mason Crane took just six wickets in as many Championship appearances.