New AFC Portchester signings cup-tied for El Creekio cup tie with Fareham Town

AFC Portchester are unable able to field their two new signings against Fareham Town in the Russell Cotes Cup at the Crest Finance Stadium on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Sam Lanahan and Lewis Tallack are both ineligible for the El Creekio encounter as they weren't signed when the original tie was abandoned back in November.

Royals manager Mick Catlin has signed both players to strengthen his squad in their bid for the Wessex Premier title.

Lanahan is an attacking midfielder who has been released by Dorchester Town and was previously with Catlin at Gosport Borough.

Former Pompey youngster Tallack, 28, has been at Blackfield & Langley for the last two seasons and has National League South experience with Eastbourne and Poole Town.

Catlin intends to rest a few players ahead of their crucial top of the table Wessex clash against AFC Stoneham at the weekend.

Nathan Paxton and Alex Baldacchino are definitely ruled out by injury.

Some of the youngsters drafted into recent games - Jack Barker, Patrick Hnath and Owen Fee - may get another chance to shine after all impressed in the weekend win at Cowes Sports.

'It is a local derby and we want to get through,' said Catlin.

'In the league we both won on each other’s ground so this is a decider.'

Fareham manager Pete Stiles also intends to make a few changes to the side that won 2-0 at Bournemouth as he bids for a RCC quarter final trip to lower division Alton Town.

'I will be shuffling the pack because we have a few players unavailable,' he reported.

'We have got a strong squad so it is a chance to give some others an opportunity.

'That is why we brought extra players in.

'It is a chance for a few to step up to the plate.

'Though cup games can be a pain, sometimes if you get to a final it is worth it.

'We can use it to our advantage and assess a few different players.

'It is always a keen contest against Portchester.

'They will fancy their chances but we are no slouches and will go there and give them a game.

'We will be taking it seriously and putting out a relatively strong line-up.’

The visitors are missing Garry Moody, Curt Robbins and Jack Breed.

Horndean visit Southern Leaguers Sholing on Thursday in the same competition.