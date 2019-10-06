New dad Matt fails to celebrate baby’s birth with a ‘Hattie-trick!’

Two late goals secured Gosport Borough a 2-1 Southern League Premier South win against Met Police at Privett Park.

Borough trailed to an early goal with less than ten minutes remaining.

In a barnstorming finish, though, goals from Matt Paterson and Josh Huggins secured Borough a second successive league win.

Manager Lee Molyneaux revealed striker Paterson had special reasons to celebrate his goal.

'Matt's wife had a baby girl a few days ago and they have named her Hattie,' said Molyneaux.

'I was hoping he might celebrate it with a hat-trick.

'Though he didn't get the hat-trick, we were both happy to see him get his goal.

'He celebrated in style with his thumb in his mouth.

'I felt that for once we finally got what we deserved.

'Even though we fell behind to an early goal, I never feared us losing.

'Apart from their goaI I can't recall Met Police having many other chances.

'We must have had at least 70 to 80 per cent of the possession and should have scored more.'

Met Police took the lead after four minutes with a well-worked goal.

After the break Molyneaux made a couple of bold changes, sending on Hawks loanee Marley Ridge and Pat Suraci.

'We kept the belief in what we were doing and didn't stop plugging away,' said Molyneaux.

'A few weeks ago we would have let our frustrations get the better of us.

'It is further evidence that we are turning the corner.'

Paterson hauled Borough level with the vital 80th-minute equaliser.

Liam Robinson headed a cross back across goal and Paterson rose above the defence to nod the ball into the bottom corner.

Within two minutes, full-back Huggins received the ball beyond the far post. He beat a defender and fired his shot across the keeper into the net to lift Borough up to seventh.

'We are quite happy being under the radar where we can quietly pick teams off,' said Molyneaux.

Gosport’s next league game is at home to fourth-placed Chesham next weekend.