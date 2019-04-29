New Havant & Waterlooville boss Paul Doswell eyeing National League South title double

Have your say

Paul Doswell is eyeing National League South title glory after being named the Hawks’ new boss.

And the 52-year-old has identified seven of the current Westleigh Park squad who can help him achieve his goal.

Paul Doswell. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The former Sutton manager has signed a three-year deal with the Hawks..

He is the man tasked with leading them back into the National League following relegation under previous manager Lee Bradbury this season.

And Doswell is targeting another sixth tier title to add to his collection.

Sutton were promoted as champions from the division back in 2016 under his charge.

Although, the new man at the Westleigh Park helm believes it will be a tough challenge.

He said: ‘I know the league well, the south well and the National League well.

‘I know what it takes to get out of this league.

‘It’s going to be the best National League South for a long, long time.

‘One of the good things for me, I’m not sure many managers - if any - have won it twice.

‘That’s the goal I’m going to set myself.

‘I want to become the first manager to win it twice.’

Setting out his plans, Doswell revealed he will be assisted by former Hawks boss Ian Baird, who will be returning to the club.

Bradbury’s former No2 and another ex-Westleigh Park manager, Shaun Gale, will also be kept on as a coach.

Doswell hopes to retain the services of at least seven of the current squad.

Meanwhile, the new man added he’ll be introducing a new training programme, with day sessions planned for three morning a week.

‘It depends if players are available to do those three mornings a week,’ said Doswell.

‘The retention of captain Rory Williams would be an absolute no-brainer.

‘I think he’s an exceptional player.

‘I’d like at least seven of the current squad to stick with us.

‘The club’s made the change (training-wise) and I’ve been told to implement that.

‘Unfortunately, there will be casualties.’