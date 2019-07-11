New-look Gosport begin Lee Molyneaux managerial era with Totton friendly

Have your say

Gosport Borough open their pre-season programme against AFC Totton at Privett Park on Friday tonight (7.45pm).

Manager Lee Molyneaux is hoping for a good turn out from the fans to see his new-look side in action for the first time.

Molyneaux, who replaced Craig McAllister in the Borough hot seat at the start of the summer, has completely overhauled the squad.

‘We are in a totally different situation to most teams because we only have five players left from last season,’ said Molyneaux.

‘At the moment we are still in what I call developing the culture stage.

‘The changing room is very positive and the players are in good spirits.

‘I am a great believer in not over-complicating things.

‘All I want is for that to continue on the pitch as they come together as a group.

‘With so many new faces it is all part of the familiarisation process.

‘I am looking for the players to go out, play with a freedom and smile on their faces.

‘We purposely recruited players who can play in multiple positions.

‘AFC Totton are good first opponents because we know them and the fact the game will be played in a good spirit.’

The only doubt in the Borough camp is striker Matt Paterson, who is suffering from a groin strain.

Moneyfields are also in action for the first time when they take on Fareham Town at Cams Alders on Saturday (3pm).

Dave Carter is excited by the prospect of seeing his new signings in action.

'We have a very experienced squad for this season and one with plenty of goals in it,' said the Moneys boss.

‘With Steve Hutchings, Duncan Culley, Ryan Pennery and Scott Donnelly we could easily have 100 goals in us.

‘This is a big week for us with home games against Leatherhead and Tonbridge Angels to follow.

‘It will give me a chance to run the eye over players old and new.

‘These games are all about getting minutes into the players.’

Horndean host Southern League Dorchester Town at Five Heads Park on Saturday (3pm).

Baffins Milton Rovers cross the Solent to take on Newport IOW at East Cowes Vics FC.

- KEVIN RICKETTS