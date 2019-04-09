Newcastle United right-back DeAndre Yedlin hits back at Twitter troll

Have your say

DeAndre Yedlin has hit back at a Twitter troll who wished an ACL injury on him.

The troll was referring to Florian Lejeune's visit to see singer Drake last week before he sustained a second serious knee injury of the season in the 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

The tweet read: "Lejeune goes and sees Drake last week, now he’s out for the rest of the season due to an acl injury just months after recovering from an acl injury on his other knee.

"Just praying @yedlinny goes and sees him in the next week or so..."

Yedlin responded to the troll with: "Classy".

Several Newcastle fans have quickly reacted to support the USA international, one reply reading: "Wtf, we love you Yedders".

The 25-year-old came under criticism on Saturday after giving away the penalty which allowed Luka Milivojevic to dispatch the winner.