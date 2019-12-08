‘No complaints’ as Hayling United are thrashed by ‘amazing’ Whitecroft & Barton in Hampshire Trophy

Hayling United boss Dan Bishop was blown away by how clinical Whitecroft & Barton Sports were in front of goal as his side were dumped out of the Hampshire Trophy.

The reigning Isle of Wight League champions eased into the last 16 courtesy of a thumping 7-2 third round triumph against the Hampshire Premier Leaguers.

But despite the heavy defeat, Hayling boss Bishop was not too downbeat.

'We got turned over,' he said of a loss against a Whitecroft side who have not lost a league game since September 2017 and who have won the Island title five years running.

‘But credit to them, they were very clinical. They must have scored all of their chances, it was amazing.

‘I’ve never seen a team do that.

‘They were very, very good in front of goal.

'There were no complaints losing to them at all.'

The hosts took an early lead but Hayling levelled on 25 minutes through Jack Bishop's volley.

Whitecroft - who won the Hampshire Trophy when it was known as the Intermediate Cup in 2017, beating Locks Heath in the final - opened up a 4-1 lead.

Humbugs wing-back Ben Metherell missed a second half penalty and the visitors fell 7-1 down before a late own goal handed them a consolation.

'The annoying thing is that for the first 25 or 30 minutes I thought we were the better side,' said boss Bishop.

‘Even their manager said the same after the game.

‘We had other chances after getting back to 1-1, but we gifted them their goals.'

Infinity are also through to the last 16 after goals from Andrew Powell (2) and Wayne Boud gave them a 3-2 win at Fareham Reserves.

Kelvin Robinson grabbed his 18th goal of the season for the Reds and Kieran Alcock also replied.

Fleetlands crashed out, drawing 0-0 at fellow HPL side Overton and losing 6-5 on penalties.

Lewi Brailey 2, Taylor Carrick and Connor Horn netted as AFC Portchester’s Reserves won 4-0 at Broughton.

Clanfield struck twice in the last five minutes to beat Hedge End 4-2 - Owen Mile (30 mins), Luke Grice (70), Ollie Amos (86) and Elliott Sills (88) on target.