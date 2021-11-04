No pressure on Wessex League Premier Division leaders Horndean in 'free-hit season'

Horndean's Fuzz Kanjanda has been ruled out for the season. Picture: Vernon Nash (190119-043)

And the Deans boss claims the current campaign is a 'free-hit' for both him and his squad.

It continued what has been a storming start to the season for Birmingham's men, who have last just once in 15 league fixtures so far.

But the Deans boss claims he is not looking at the table - rather focusing on the points his team have accumulated so far.

And Birmingham is just hoping his squad carry on in their carefree fashion moving forward in a season where nothing is 'expected' of them.

The Horndean boss said: ‘We’re on 38 points, that’s all we are, I don’t need to look at the table and all I need to know is what points we’re on.

‘It’s a little bit of a bonus that people tell us we’re top, at the end of the day now, it’s the same every single week, we’ll go out on the pitch to hopefully win games - we know we’re going to drop points - we’re only in the first week of November.

‘There’s no point getting excited, shouting from the rooftops etc. It’s a fun, free season for Horndean, we can play with no pressure, no fear because nothing is expected of us.

‘It’s just a free season for us, we’ll just enjoy ourselves, whatever happens, happens.

‘Luckily enough we’ve got to 38 points now which should make us safe for Wessex Premier football again next year.’

Horndean are now preparing to make the trip to a Hamble side they have put an incredible 16 goals past in two meetings this season.

The Deans thumped them 9-0 at Five Heads Park in the reverse league fixture in August before running out 7-0 winners on the road against the same opposition in an FA Vase tie the following month.

But Birmingham says those results are an unfair reflection for Hamble as they prepare to lock horns for the third time this season.

He added: ‘Let’s not read too much into those results (earlier this season). The first game they had about five players missing, the second game they had two of their best players get substituted at half time - let’s not read too much into that. That wasn’t Hamble Club who’ll be there Saturday.’

Horndean have been dealt the blow that Fuzz Kanjanda will miss the rest of the season with a posterior cruciate ligament injury.