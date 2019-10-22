GOSPORT Borough stretched their unbeaten Southern League Premier South run to six games.

But boss Lee Molyneaux and his men will be frustrated with a 0-0 draw against rock bottom Beaconsfield at Privett Park tonight.

In a game of few chances, the closest Gosport came to breaking the deadlock was a close range shot from Matt Paterson that struck a post.

Indeed, home keeper Pat O’Flaherty had to twice produce good saves in the last 15 minutes to prevent Beaconsfield from securing only their third win in 12 games.

Horndean crashed out of the FA Vase to a last-minute goal.

With a home second round tie against Sutton Common Rovers waiting for the winners, they suffered a 2-1 replay loss to Raynes Park Vale at Five Heads Park.

Connor Duffin headed Horndean into a half-time lead, and it was an advantage Michael Birmingham’s side still held with 14 minutes remaining.

But Jack Williamson levelled and Sam Jordan struck an 89th minute winner.

It was the third time the two clubs had met, with the first game at Raynes abandoned due to bad weather and the second ending 2-2 a week ago.

Baffins Milton Rovers’ hopes of moving up to second in the Wessex League Premier Division were dashed when they lost at home to Brockenhurst.

The only goal came five minutes into the second half, and was a penalty converted by Jude Nwachukwu.

Alresford remain five points clear at the top after a 3-1 home win over Christchurch.

Former Gosport player-manager Craig McAllister was among the scorers along with Mike Gosney and Duarte Martins.

Alresford visit Fareham Town this Saturday aiming for their 10th win in 11 league matches this term.

Former Paulsgrove striker Josh Benfield struck twice as Fareham Town survived some scares to beat lower division Romsey Town in the Russell Cotes Cup.

Romsey, from the second tier of the Wessex League, twice led with Curt Robbins and Lewis Stockford twice levelling.

Benfield then grabbed two goals in two minutes to seal Fareham’s progress.

Petersfield Town are also through to the next round after a 12th win in 13 league and cup ties.

They stormed into a 3-0 lead after 35 minutes at home to Andover Town through Marvin Orepo, Harry Bedford and Jordan Neal. But in the end they hung on for a 3-2 home success.