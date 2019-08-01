Have your say

PORTCHESTER opened their season in spectacular fashion with a 4-0 win at home against Shaftesbury.

Mike Turvey, Brodie Spencer and a brace from Dan Wooden secured victory against the visitors, who were reduced to 10 men in the 23rd minute.

Fareham Town played host to Bournemouth Poppies and had to settle for a 1-1 draw from their opener.

Fareham striker Simon Woods equalised on the stroke of half-time after Jake Harvey fired the Poppies ahead.

However, Horndean Town were less fortunate, losing 2-1 at home to Lymington Town FC, with Harry Jackson providing the Deans’ only goal.

Meanwhile, Petersfield Town battled hard to draw 2-2 away to Laverstock & Ford, as Jordan Neal equalised for the Rams in the 89th minute.

In a friendly against Bognor, Gosport Borough fired home six goals – while Bognor saw three of their players sent off.