AFC Portchester aiming to learn fast in FA Cup replay  

Ian Saunders is confident AFC Portchester will benefit from know what their opponents are all about in tonight’s FA Cup extra preliminary round replay with AFC Stoneham.

The Wessex League premier division Royals will be determined to make their favourite status count and progress through in the competition.

While it will be frustrating they could not do it at the first opportunity they now have to make the most of this second chance.

Stoneham held the Royals to a 0-0 draw last Saturday and they even went close to snatching a victory in the closing stages.

Boss Saunders is calling on his team to use what they learned from the first match and make that count in their favour.

They also have home advantage for the replay and that should be an added boost for Portchester.

He said: ‘Stoneham were a decent side – they were very hard working around the pitch and they had some giant centre backs who dealt with any high balls played towards them.

‘We’ll be expected to go through now we have brought them back to our ground but we must take nothing for granted.’

One of the key things for the Royals is not to get outfought by the division one side.

The players will have to be prepared to dig in and roll their sleeves up when needed.

Saunders added: ‘We will have to match their work-rate and get our game right if we are to go through to the next round.’

Petersfield Town are in league action tonight.

The Rams host Alton Town (7.45pm).

Petersfield lost their opening match of the season.

They were beaten 3-1 at home by Laverstock & Ford.

While Alton got a point when they drew 2-2 with Newport IW.

But the Rams were boosted by winning in the FA Cup as they got a victory against Guildford City.

Baffins Milton Rovers will be back in Wessex League premier division action when they host Cowes Sports on Saturday (2.30pm).

Fareham host Shaftesbury in the premier division on Saturday (3pm).

AFC Portchester are back in league action as they go to Portland and Horndean travel to Hamworthy.