AFC Portchester are aiming to turn the Wessex League premier division form book on its head as they host Portland United at the Crest Finance Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The Royals have won just once in their last 10 games and have already lost twice away to their opponents this season.

They will take encouragement from the fact they were both close games.

In the league they lost 1-0 and in the league cup went down 5-3 after conceding two late goals.

Mick Catlin insists his team have to be better in both boxes.

He said: ‘It was pleasing to keep a clean sheet against Tadley in midweek.

‘We defended well when the pressure was on.

‘That is something we hadn’t been doing.

‘Portland are a big strong team full of men so it will be another tough defensive test for us.

‘At the other end we need to be creating more chances and taking them.’

Experienced midfielder Steve Ramsey is suspended.

Defender Craig Hardy is available despite being sent off for the second time in three games in midweek.

Fareham Town need points as they entertain fifth-placed Alresford Town on Saturday at Cams Alders (3pm).

The Reds are in a precarious position just three points above the relegation zone.

Manager Pete Stiles accepts his side need points sooner rather than later.

He said: ‘This is a tough game but our priority is picking up points.

‘We need to give ourselves some breathing space by climbing away from the bottom.

‘It is a tight league and all it takes is a couple of good results to make a difference.’

Stiles has most of his squad available but striker Simon Woods faces a late fitness test.

In-form Horndean will start favourites to take all three points in their visit to struggling Bemerton Heath Harlequins on Saturday (3pm).

Michael Birmingham’s side are unbeaten in their past six games.

They produced another confident performance in midweek coming from behind to secure a 4-2 home win against Lymington Town.

Baffins Milton Rovers face a tough trip to Lymington Town aiming to improve on their midweek defeat at Bournemouth.

In division one Petersfield Town host Amesbury Town at Love Lane.

United Services Portsmouth visit Ringwood Town.