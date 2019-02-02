Have your say

IT WAS a surprising defeat for AFC Portchester on Saturday as they lost 4-1 at home against Christchurch.

The home side sat six places above Christchurch in the Wessex League premier division before kick-off – but this clearly didn’t phase the visitors, who came from a goal behind to secure the victory.

The Royals started strong, with Jack Breed squaring the ball across goal in the seventh minute and Brandon Miller rifling it home.

Ashley Pope equalised from a penalty in the 29th minute, with Billy Walker giving Christchurch the edge going into half-time.

Portchester found themselves down to 10 men after captain Steve Ramsey was sent off after 52 minutes.

And Christchurch took full advantage, as both LucasMarrain and Scott Rogers found the back of the net.

Elsewhere, Bognor were unfortunate to lose 3-2 at home to Tonbridge Angels.