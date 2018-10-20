AFC Portchester take all three points with Simmonds double

TWO quick goals handed AFC Portchester a 2-1 win against Brockenhurst in the Wessex League premier division.

The hosts had two chances within the first five minutes.

Charlie Cooper’s shot towards goal was blocked and then Dan Simmonds hit the side netting.

The visitors countered on 12 minutes but Mo Nyang fired his shot wide.

On 23 minutes, a goalline challenge from Stuart Mott denied Brockenhurst from getting the opening goal.

Dale Mason had a good chance for the Royals but had his effort deflected for a corner.

Simmonds hit the woodwork with 10 minutes of the first-half left.

Just before the break, Jamie Ford forced a save from visiting goalkeeper Luke Deacon.

After the restart, both sides defended well to keep the game level.

It was end-to-end with neither team getting a shot on target.

But the hosts got the breakthrough on 66 minutes. SIMMONDS found himself in front of goal and slotted his finish into the net.

Two minutes later, SIMMONDS got his second with a shot similar to his first.

Brockenhurst were given the chance to get a goal back after being awarded a penalty when Young was deemed to have brought down Leon Carbayo-Borges.

The Portchestr keeper saved it but the referee ordered a re-take. His decision saw Steve Ramsey protest and he was sent off. The second spot-kick hit the post.

On 80 minutes, the visitors did get their goal when captain Matt BURT headed in from a corner.

In the dying minutes, Ronan Moore was sent off for Brockenhurst for his late challenge.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

- ELLIE PILMOOR