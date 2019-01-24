AFC Portchester youngsters will sink or swim… Baffins hope for better fortune

Have your say

Baffins Milton Rovers and AFC Portchester are looking to find form in their Wessex League premier division derby at the PMC Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Both teams are without a win in their past three games.

Royals manager Mick Catlin admits the promotion ambitions for his team have almost certainly disappeared for another season.

He is now looking to rebuild his squad for next season.

Catlin said: ‘Sholing are miles ahead of everyone in our league and with just one team going up it looks done and dusted.

‘We have been quite a bit off the pace anyway.

‘There is always pressure to win games but we have had to be realistic about things.

‘We have cut back on our spending for the rest of this season.

‘I am looking to give some of the younger lads a chance to show what they can do.

‘Some will sink and some will swim.

‘There is a good youth set-up at Portchester so we might as well use it.

‘Baffins is always a tough place to go and it will be another good experience for some of the youngsters.

‘On our day we are capable of winning it, it just depends which of our teams turns up.

‘We will certainly have to defend better than we have done recently.’

Craig Hardy is serving the final game of his three-match suspension.

Steve Leigh is hoping Baffins will have better luck than recently.

He said: ‘We have been playing well but lady luck has been harsh to us.

‘As long as we keep doing the right things and keep believing I am sure the results will come.’

The home side are without Jason Parrish, Shane Cornish and Blu Boam all injured.

Fareham Town face unbeaten league-leaders Sholing on Saturday at Cams Alders (3pm).

In-form Horndean expect a tough examination as they make the long trip to Portland United.

In division one United Services Portsmouth visit Hythe & Dibden.

Petersfield Town journey to meet Ringwood Town.