Baffins battle for draw at home

BAFFINS Milton Rovers fought hard to get a winner at home this weekend, but fell short of getting all three points.

Up against Salisbury side Bemerton Heath, the visitors took the lead in the third minute with an unfortunate helping hand from Ashton Leigh.

His back pass fell short and that allowed Robbie Owen to square the ball for Scott Joyce to tap home – much to the frustration of the home side.

Rovers’ first real effort on goal came just before the 20th minute.

A cross from Robbie Taw was met and headed over the top at the near post by Harry Wedlake.

Later in the first half, Tommy Leigh thought he had brought the sides level in the 36th minute when he headed home a cross from Taw.

However, it was disallowed after the player was deemed to be offside by assistant referee Jacob Wright.

The second half started quietly for Rovers, without many notable chances.

But just before the hour mark, the hosts began to apply the pressure once more, as Taw again found space down the right-hand side and his cross was headed narrowly wide at the far post by Jason Parish.

Baffins equalised right on the hour, when the ball was played through to Dale Mason, who broke clear, before rifling an effort in off the inside of the post.

The goal seemed to give Rovers the edge they needed, and Parish thought he had given the hosts the lead in the 75th minute when he headed home an Ashton Leigh free-kick, only to be ruled offside.

Baffins searched desperately for a winner and late in the game substitute Max Paddon had a close-range effort narrowly deflected over the top.

