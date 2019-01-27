Baffins boos’ pride in promoting from within

Have your say

Manager Steve Leigh believes one of the big strengths at Baffins Milton Rovers is their strength in depth.

The strong bond, particularly, between the senior side and the reserve team is something they deliberately cultivate.

And it’s an area the Baffins boss thinks few other clubs can match.

'I think we have probably promoted more reserve team players into the senior side than any other club in our league,' said Leigh.

'We believe in giving players a chance when they deserve it.

'Having a good reserve team gives us a solid base.

'Bringing Mark Regan over from Fareham as reserve-team manager has been a great move.

'He is doing a brilliant job.

'We are not a club that can afford to go round splashing the cash.

'That isn't something we would want to do anyway.

'We are ambitious and eventually want to get promoted out of the Wessex League.

'It is something we are prepared to be patient about and want to do in the right way.

'We are not prepared to be silly and end up breaking the bank to achieve it.'

The progress Tommy Tierney is a prime example of the value of the system.

His name is now one of the first on the team sheet after grabbing his chance with both hands.

The central midfield player has displayed a great appetite for the game and just loves playing football.

Others who have come through include Rob Taw, Connor Saunders, Owen Haley, Georgie Burgess and Joe McLean.

'We are lucky in that we also have a number of experienced players to put the youngsters alongside,' added Leigh.

'It makes for a lively environment and great togetherness

'I certainly won't go clubbing with them.'

Leigh is licking his lips at the prospects of Tuesday nights big local derby against Horndean at the PMC Stadium.

They end a tough week with a trip to Alresford Town on Saturday.