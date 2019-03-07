Have your say

Baffins Milton Rovers are targeting their best-ever finish in the Wessex League.

Sixth-placed Baffins entertain Shaftesbury at the PMC Stadium in the premier division (3pm).

Steve Leigh's side also have their sights set on winning the Wessex League Cup.

For Leigh, it is essential Baffins maintain their intensity right to the end.

'I am expecting all the players to be totally committed to the cause,' said Leigh.

'We want to finish the highest we can.

'It won't be easy because we still have some good teams to play.

'We want to keep taking this club to the next level and won't allow the season to fizzle out.

'It is too easy to stay in the comfort zone and let things dwindle.

'We want players to aspire to be the best they can.

'Our team is probably the youngest in the league and are learning all the time.'

Michael Birmingham insists Horndean's discipline will need to be spot on at Lymington Town if they are to secure a second successive win (3pm).

He is aware of the quality in the New Forest side.

'On paper they probably have the best team in our league,' said Birmingham.

'They are big, strong and powerful so we mustn't give away silly free-kicks in poor areas.

'We will need to produce a fluent performance because it is never an easy place to go to.'

AFC Portchester are seeking a second successive win as they host Hamworthy United at the Crest Finance Stadium (3pm).

The Royals boosted their confidence with a 2-1 midweek home win against Hamble Club.

A last minute Mike Turvey goal earned them their first win since before Christmas.

Fareham Town can move further away from the relegation zone by winning at bottom-of-the-league Andover New Street (3pm).

In Division One, United Services Portsmouth host Ringwood Town at the Victory Stadium (3pm).