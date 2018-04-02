Baffins keep focus to beat lowly Rams

Have your say

Steve Leigh lauded the business-like performance of Baffins Milton Rovers in their 3-0 Wessex League premier division win against Petersfield Town at the Kendall Stadium on Saturday.

Brothers Ashton and Tommy Leigh combined to score the opening goal and set the hosts on their way to a fourth successive win.

The former delivered a pin-point corner for the latter to nod home.

In the second half, further goals from Jordan Neal and Blu Boam completed Baffins’ comfortable win.

Leigh was delighted with the way his team approached playing the side rooted to the foot of the table.

‘After beating leaders Andover last week, it would have been easy for the players to think it was going to be simple,’ said the joint-boss.

‘They could quite easily have turned up thinking the game was already won.

‘I have been drumming into them all week the importance of maintaining standards.

‘They took it on board and were very professional.

‘I don’t think our keeper, Tony Male, had a save to make.’

After leading 1-0 at the break, Baffins extended their lead when Neal scored against his old club – following good work from Fadel Seibou on the right.

Boam completed the scoring with a good shot from outside the area.

‘We played some very good football on a pitch that cut up badly,’ added Leigh.

‘For me, it is all about the improving performances.

‘We are on a good little run and it is up to the players to try to keep that going.

‘It would be nice for them to get a top-10 finish in the first year at this level.’

Shane Cornish is still ruled out by suspension for the visit of Bemerton Heath Harlequins to the Kendall Stadium this afternoon (3pm).

Wet weather wiped out the majority of the Wessex League programme on Saturday.

Fareham Town and Horndean face long Bank Holiday trips into Dorset today.

The Reds journey along the south coast to take on Portland United.

Meanwhile, Michael Birmingham takes his Deans to Shaftesbury.

And Petersfield Town host Bashley at Five Heads Park (all 3pm).