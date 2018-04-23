Baffins lauded after shocking title-chasers

Joel Jackson, left, scored the fourth goal for Baffins
Joel Jackson, left, scored the fourth goal for Baffins
Ben Wright waits on the referee to award one of his goals. Picture: Vernon Nash (180380-107)

Borough striker pleased to make most of Frome plight

0
Have your say

Baffins Milton Rovers rocked Wessex League title-chasing Blackfield & Langley with a 4-2 success at the Kendall Stadium.

First-half goals from Callum Dart, Jason Parrish and Fidel Sabou left the visitors shell-shocked.

The Watersiders hit back to score twice after the break and set up a thrilling finish.

But Joel Jackson popped up with a fourth goal late in the game to seal Baffins’ win.

Manager Steve Leigh lauded his side’s discipline.

He said: ‘It was very pleasing to see the attitude of our players against a very good side.

‘Blackfield are ready for Southern League football and we matched them.

‘We remained very disciplined and defended well – particularly in the second half.

‘There weren’t many chances but when they came along we took them.

‘It is further evidence Baffins have come a long way since being a pub side.

‘This club is improving all the time – on and off the pitch. I can see it going places in the future.’

The highlight of Horndean’s 1-1 home draw against Portland United was the return of Conor Duffin.

Duffin went on for the final 12 minutes after seven months out with a broken leg.

‘It was great to see Conor back because he has worked so hard,’ said Deans boss Michael Birmingham.

‘This was a game between two very tired, injury-hit teams on a bobbly pitch.’

Portland went in front against the run of play midway through the first half.

Mark Smith equalised on 70 minutes with a back-post finish.

Horndean visit Hamble Club tonight, while Fareham Town face their 10th game in 16 days against Blackfield & Langley at Cams Alders.

A second-minute Callum Laycock goal earned the Reds a 1-0 home win against Hamworthy United on Saturday.

AFC Portchester lost 3-2 at lowly Amesbury Town.

The Royals host Shaftesbury tonight (7.45pm).

Goals from Harry Tremlett and Ollie Kershaw earned Petersfield Town a rare 2-0 home win against Shaftesbury on Saturday.

The Rams visit Newport tonight.