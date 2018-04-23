Baffins lauded after shocking title-chasers

Have your say

Baffins Milton Rovers rocked Wessex League title-chasing Blackfield & Langley with a 4-2 success at the Kendall Stadium.

First-half goals from Callum Dart, Jason Parrish and Fidel Sabou left the visitors shell-shocked.

The Watersiders hit back to score twice after the break and set up a thrilling finish.

But Joel Jackson popped up with a fourth goal late in the game to seal Baffins’ win.

Manager Steve Leigh lauded his side’s discipline.

He said: ‘It was very pleasing to see the attitude of our players against a very good side.

‘Blackfield are ready for Southern League football and we matched them.

‘We remained very disciplined and defended well – particularly in the second half.

‘There weren’t many chances but when they came along we took them.

‘It is further evidence Baffins have come a long way since being a pub side.

‘This club is improving all the time – on and off the pitch. I can see it going places in the future.’

The highlight of Horndean’s 1-1 home draw against Portland United was the return of Conor Duffin.

Duffin went on for the final 12 minutes after seven months out with a broken leg.

‘It was great to see Conor back because he has worked so hard,’ said Deans boss Michael Birmingham.

‘This was a game between two very tired, injury-hit teams on a bobbly pitch.’

Portland went in front against the run of play midway through the first half.

Mark Smith equalised on 70 minutes with a back-post finish.

Horndean visit Hamble Club tonight, while Fareham Town face their 10th game in 16 days against Blackfield & Langley at Cams Alders.

A second-minute Callum Laycock goal earned the Reds a 1-0 home win against Hamworthy United on Saturday.

AFC Portchester lost 3-2 at lowly Amesbury Town.

The Royals host Shaftesbury tonight (7.45pm).

Goals from Harry Tremlett and Ollie Kershaw earned Petersfield Town a rare 2-0 home win against Shaftesbury on Saturday.

The Rams visit Newport tonight.