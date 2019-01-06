Baffins Milton Rovers crashed out of FA Vase ‘with a whimper’… Horndean progress

Have your say

Baffins Milton Rovers saw their FA Vase dreams crushed in a comprehensive 3-1 defeat at Cray Valley Paper Mills.

Manager Steve Leigh was hugely disappointed.

He felt his team just didn’t show what they can do.

Leigh said: ‘We went out with a whimper.

‘The final scoreline flattered us and they could have scored five in the first half.

‘Cray Valley are a good side with the likes of ex-Charlton star Kevin Lisbie in their side.

‘Their movement going forward destroyed us.

‘We can't use that as an excuse for our poor display.

‘It was a game where we needed to dig deep but failed to meet that challenge.

‘Too many of our players hid and failed to do their jobs.

‘Not once did we play our football and far too often we didn't want the ball.

‘We can't hide from that fact and it was unacceptable.

‘It looked like I had thrown the team together on Thursday asking who fancied a game.

‘I think the team learned that they are not as good as they thought they were.

‘We have to work hard and learn from this.’

The home side led 1-0 at the break and Lisbie added a second minutes into the second half.

A third goal followed soon after and Cray also missed a penalty.

Jason Parrish grabbed a late consolation goal for the visitors from the penalty spot.

Horndean moved into the Wessex League cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win at Lymington Town.

The visitors came from behind to win with goals from Sean McMonagle and Jay Kane.

Fareham Town lost on penalties to Paulsgrove in the Portsmouth Senior Cup.

Simon Woods scored for Fareham with the teams deadlocked at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

But Paulsgrove won on penalties to reach the last four.

Goals from Liam Kimber, Steve Ramsey and a brace from Charlie Cooper earned AFC Portchester a 4-1 Wessex League premier division win at Andover New Street.

A Matt Rowlands goal gave Petersfield Town a 1-0 win against Verwood Town in division one.

United Services Portsmouth forced a 2-2 draw at Amesbury Town through a Tom Jeffes strike and an own goal.