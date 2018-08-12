Baffins Milton Rovers on march after maiden FA Cup win the march in Cup with maiden win

Have your say

Baffins Milton Rovers are eyeing FA Cup glory after victory on their bow in the famous, old competition.

Steve Leigh’s side picked up a comfortable 3-1 win at Tadley Calleva on Saturday on a landmark occasion for the club.

Ashton Leigh, Blu Boam and Max Davies did the damage as Baffins set up a preliminary-round date with Hartley Wintney on August 25.

Chairman Steve Cripps told how the win is reward for the hard work put in since the club were founded in 2011. Now he’s hoping for the city to get behind their charge.

Cripps said: ‘It’s been a journey and we’ve made a lot of progress over the past couple of years.

‘It’s our first year in the FA Cup and it was a deserved win. We could have been three or four up in the first half. We were flying.

‘They had a spell in the second half but we were cruising at the end. The football in the first half was as good as I’ve seen us play.

‘We’ve now got Hartley Wintney who are a couple of leagues above us but anything can happen in the FA Cup.

‘Pompey are away on the day the game is being played, so it would be good to have everyone get behind us.’

Elsewhere in the Cup, Horndean ran out comprehensive 5-0 winners against Godalming Town at Five Heads Park.

United Services also picked up a thumping success as they defeated Andover Town 5-2 at Burnaby Road.

AFC Portchester will need to win their replay with Stoneham if they are to progress after a 0-0 away draw.

Fareham Town bowed out after Frimley Green picked up a 2-1 victory at Cams Alders.

Bognor drew 2-2 in their Bostik League premier division opener at Haringey Borough.

Jimmy Muitt gave the Rocks the lead after the break before Borough hit back with two goals in eight minutes.

A David Olufemi own-goal 18 minutes from time rescued a point for the visitors.

Young Pompey striker Dan Smith made his Rocks bow .