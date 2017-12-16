Baffins sunk by Boatmen in Wessex League game

A DEBUT goal by Jordan Neal was not enough to earn a win for Baffins Milton Rovers in their Wessex League premier division match against Sholing.

The Boatmen travelled to Kendall Stadium to face ninth-placed Baffins looking to extend their nine-game unbeaten run.

The visitors, however, found themselves a goal behind in only the second minute, when the debut-making Neal diverted home a low cross from Blu Boam.

Sholing were denied an equaliser in the opening 10 minutes when goalkeeper Sam Grant reacted to race from his line and turn behind an effort from Lee Wort.

The Boatmen levelled, however, in the 13th minute when the ball was worked wide to Marvin McClean. His deep cross was fired home at the far post by WORT.

The visitors had the chance to take the lead midway through the half but Tyler Yates made an excellent challenge.

​Rovers were then caught playing too much with the ball when trying to clear their line, before Connor Saunders was able to clear under pressure. ​

Jamie White was denied at the other end for the hosts on the edge of the box with a fine block challenge from Byron Mason.

Sholing took the lead with just five minutes of the second half gone when a deep corner was headed home by Mason.

The visitors extended their lead further in the 64th minute when Mason slotted the ball home past the defence and goalkeeper.

Rovers tried to find an equaliser but Sholing saw the game out.