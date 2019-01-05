Baffins’ Vase run comes to an end

BAFFINS Milton Rovers found themselves outclassed by a strong Cray Valley side.

Despite starting with the advantage of the slope, it was Rovers on the back foot for most of the first half.

The early signs were there when Anthony Edgar floated a free-kick in from the left to the back post, where Denzel Gayle fired across goal and wide.

Moments later, former Charlton Athletic striker Kevin Lisbie broke the offside trap and advanced forward but could only fire wide.

Yet another set-piece saw Edgar deliver the ball into the box, but fortunately for Rovers Cem Tumkaya headed straight at keeper Cameron Scott.

The hosts took the lead, however, four minutes before half-time.

Scott was only able to parry a shot from Lisbie, and Francis Babalola reacted quickest to fire home.

The hosts increased their lead in the 49th minute when Edgar raced down the right wing and his cross was fired home by Lisbie.

Just two minutes later and Edgar was denied by a great save from Scott, with Craig breaking clear from a Baffins corner.

Baffins’ first real effort at goal came just before the hour, when Aaron Grimshaw’s cross was met and rifled on to the roof of the net by free man Williams.

The game was all but over in the 64th minute when the outstanding Edgar rifled a free-kick against the bar and Gayle was first to react to slot home.

The hosts were awarded a penalty in the 69th minute but Edgar rifled the spot kick over the top.

Jason Parish won and then converted a penalty for Rovers’ consolation in the 85th minute.