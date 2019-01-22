Have your say

Steve Leigh accepts Baffins Milton Rovers will have to work hard to get a result at Hamworthy United in the Wessex League premier division tonight (7.45pm).

The Dorset side are in confident mood after thrashing Fareham Town 5-0 in their last game.

Leigh, however, believes his team possess the quality to upset their hosts.

He said: ‘It is a long way to go midweek and have to play on a 4G surface.

‘Apparently there is a lot of loose rubber on the surface which slows the game right down.

‘That won’t suit us but we have to be prepared to deal with it.

‘It means we have to get used to the pitch early doors and adapt to playing on it.

‘If we can do that then we will give ourselves every chance.

‘We will also have to deal with their physicality.

‘Hamworthy are a big strong side who like to exploit set-pieces.

‘That means we have to be ready to stand up to them.

‘We are a young side but gradually learning this aspect of the game.’

‘Early on we must maintain our shape and keep things tight.

‘The key will be working hard for each other.

‘Winning second balls will also be important.’

Jason Parrish, Shane Cornish and Blu Boam are all ruled out by injuries.

Reserve team forward Dan Penney is set to feature for the first team.

Leigh added: ‘Dan has been scoring for the reserves and has worked hard to deserve his chance.’