Battle of the rising stars as friends reunite for Baffins Milton Rovers against Horndean

Some of the best young non-league football talent in the area will be on show as Baffins Milton Rovers host Horndean in the Wessex League premier division at the PMC Stadium on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Both clubs are not afraid to give youngsters a chance if the are good enough.

That has paid dividends and each team has also one of the best managers around the scene.

Baffins boss Steve Leigh and Horndean manager Michael Birmingham know each other well.

During their playing careers they played against and alongside each other.

There is a great mutual respect between them but for 90 minutes they will go all out to upset one another.

Leigh said: ‘I am ready to learn from the master.

‘What Birmy has achieved in the past three years at Horndean is fantastic.

‘They have been the top local club in the area throughout that time.

‘This season they are again challenging for the top spot and are flying at the moment.

‘For us it is only our second season at this level.

‘All I ask of the players is for them to give 100 per cent and play their football.’

Birmingham accepts going up against a team managed by Leigh is never easy and expects a tough game.

He also appreciates the progress made by the hosts in the last few years.

The Deans boss said: ‘Baffins are a fantastic little football club with good players and good people running it.

‘I saw them play recently at Hamble Club and know they will present us with a big challenge.

‘They have got pace, plenty of movement and are young and aggressive.

‘I am hoping for a real show because there are two good teams out there.

‘Steve is a good friend but for 90 minutes feelings will be put aside.

‘Whatever happens afterwards, win, lose or draw, we will have a beer together.’

AFC Portchester host Hamble Club on Tuesday night at the Crest Finance Stadium (7.45pm).