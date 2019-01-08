Battling Horndean beaten by Bournemouth

Have your say

Horndean fought all the way against talented Bournemouth and were narrowly defeated 3-1 in the Hampshire Senior Cup tie at Five Heads Park.

The Deans started the game brightly against the Premier League club.

Harry Jackson’s curling shot flew just over the bar.

But on 23 minutes Bournemouth showed their class with a good goal from Charlie Seaman to take the lead.

It was 1-1 on 31 minutes, though.

The Deans signalled their intent not to be swept aside.

Jackson found Alfie Lis who netted to level the contest.

On 42 minutes Bournemouth regained their advantage thanks to Seaman again.

The visitors added a third goal after eight minutes of the second half.

Frank Vincent managed to find the back of the net after a good initial save from Deans keeper Ross Casey.

But overall it was a good night for the Deans against a team who have showed their class throughout the competition.