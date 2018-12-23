Beaten Gosport Borough in uncomfortable position just above relegation zone after heavy defeat

Have your say

An improved second-half performance proved in vain as Gosport Borough suffered a 3-0 Southern League premier division south defeat at Kings Langley.

Two quick-fire goals midway through the first half left the visitors with a mountain to climb.

The home side didn't seal their win until scoring their third goal in the final minute.

After the break Borough carved out a number of openings but failed to make them count.

The defeat leaves Borough uncomfortably placed just two points above the relegation zone.