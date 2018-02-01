Bell wants top 10... Portchester wary of Petersfield threat

Have your say

Louis Bell wants Baffins Milton Rovers to regain their winning touch as they host Cowes Sports in the Wessex League premier division at the Kendall Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The boss feels it is important their winless run doesn’t stretch to five games.

Though Baffins have games in hand they have slipped into the bottom half of the league.

He said: ‘We have a little bit of breathing space on the teams below us but need to start winning games again.

‘If we can win our games in hand we can climb as high as the top 10. The important thing is to start putting points on the board again.

‘There are some tough games coming up and we need to be a lot tighter in defence.

‘At Alresford we scored three goals and still ended up losing to a stoppage-time goal.

‘This league is still a learning curve for a lot of our players.

‘They must learn to concentrate all game otherwise you get punished.’

Bell is boosted by the return of regular goalkeeper Tony Male.

He has also resigned striker Jason Parrish from AFC Portchester.

Joint-manager Mick Catlin has warned AFC Portchester against any complacency as basement club Petersfield Town visit the Blanchard Wells Stadium (3pm).

He is aware that the Rams gave leaders Andover Town a run for their money in their last game before suffering a 5-3 defeat.

Portchester certainly won’t be taking them lightly.

Catlin said: ‘We are looking to claim our third successive home win.

‘There is a feeling we are moving in the right direction.

‘Though our opponents are at the bottom we won’t be able to take anything for granted.’

The Royals have influential captain Joe Bye back from injury.

Andy Todd and Jake Morgan are both suspended after being sent off in the last game.

Horndean hope to get back to winning ways as they welcome Amesbury Town to Five Heads Park (3pm).

Michael Birmingham’s side have had a mixed week which started with a thrilling second half-fightback to win 4-3 at Portland.

In midweek two first half goals sent them to defeat at Andover.

Fareham Town return to league action after a three-week break as they travel away to Brockenhurst.

In division one United Services Portsmouth take on Hythe & Dibden at the Victory Stadium.