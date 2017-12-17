Birmingham: Deans should have beaten Blackfield

MICHAEL BIRMINGHAM felt Horndean let Blackfield & Langley off the hook in their 0-0 Wessex League premier division draw at Five Heads Park.
A dominant second-half performance left the title-chasing visitors clinging on for their point.
Lee Tigwell almost won the game for the hosts 10 minutes from the end with a corner that bounced back off the crossbar.
‘Blackfield are probably a lot happier with the point than we are,’ said Deans boss Birmingham.
‘We had a game plan and the players were bang at it.
‘They didn’t give Blackfield a moments peace and were in their face harassing them all game.
‘In the second half when we got the ball down we played some lovely stuff on a leg sapping pitch.
‘We had them on the ropes hanging on at the end.’
AFC Portchester had to settle for a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Team Solent.
Royals boss Ian Saunders was happy in the end.
He said: ‘It was probably a good game for the neutrals but far too open from my point of view.
‘Conceding two quick-fire goals at the start of the second half was disappointing.’
Brandon Miller, 16, gave the Royals a first-half lead knocking the ball in after the goalkeeper fumbled a Steve Ramsey cross.
After their poor start to the second half new signing Matt Morris, from Gosport, grabbed an equaliser for the visitors.
A sucker-punch goal put Saunder’s side behind again before Andy Todd levelled again 10 minutes from time.
Baffins Milton Rovers slipped to a 3-1 defeat against powerful Sholing FC at the Kendall Stadium.
Chaz Gardiner gave Baffins a second-minute lead but Sholing hit back to level before half-time.
Two Dan Mason goals after the break sealed Baffins’ fate.
Fareham Town hit back to force a 1-1 draw at Cowes Sports.
The Reds fell behind after three minutes but hit back with a goal from Matt Andrews after 25 minutes.
Petersfield Town are six points adrift at the bottom following a 3-0 home loss to Hamworthy United.