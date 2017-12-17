Birmingham: Deans should have beaten Blackfield

Have your say

MICHAEL BIRMINGHAM felt Horndean let Blackfield & Langley off the hook in their 0-0 Wessex League premier division draw at Five Heads Park.

A dominant second-half performance left the title-chasing visitors clinging on for their point.

Lee Tigwell almost won the game for the hosts 10 minutes from the end with a corner that bounced back off the crossbar.

‘Blackfield are probably a lot happier with the point than we are,’ said Deans boss Birmingham.

‘We had a game plan and the players were bang at it.

‘They didn’t give Blackfield a moments peace and were in their face harassing them all game.

‘In the second half when we got the ball down we played some lovely stuff on a leg sapping pitch.

‘We had them on the ropes hanging on at the end.’

AFC Portchester had to settle for a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Team Solent.

Royals boss Ian Saunders was happy in the end.

He said: ‘It was probably a good game for the neutrals but far too open from my point of view.

‘Conceding two quick-fire goals at the start of the second half was disappointing.’

Brandon Miller, 16, gave the Royals a first-half lead knocking the ball in after the goalkeeper fumbled a Steve Ramsey cross.

After their poor start to the second half new signing Matt Morris, from Gosport, grabbed an equaliser for the visitors.

A sucker-punch goal put Saunder’s side behind again before Andy Todd levelled again 10 minutes from time.

Baffins Milton Rovers slipped to a 3-1 defeat against powerful Sholing FC at the Kendall Stadium.

Chaz Gardiner gave Baffins a second-minute lead but Sholing hit back to level before half-time.

Two Dan Mason goals after the break sealed Baffins’ fate.

Fareham Town hit back to force a 1-1 draw at Cowes Sports.

The Reds fell behind after three minutes but hit back with a goal from Matt Andrews after 25 minutes.

Petersfield Town are six points adrift at the bottom following a 3-0 home loss to Hamworthy United.