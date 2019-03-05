Have your say

Horndean manager Michael Birmingham has warned that Fareham Town will pose a potent threat in tonight’s Wessex League premier division contest at Five Heads Park (7.45pm).

Birmingham is aware the Reds need points as they look to climb away from the relegation zone.

They have some good players as well and will come into the match looking to get the victory.

The Deans manager said: ‘Fareham possess a lot of pace up front and will sit deep trying to hit us on the counter-attack.

‘It means when we are in possession we will have to make sure we look after the ball.

‘Our concentration levels will need to be spot on.

‘It was good to get back to winning ways against Bashley.

‘We weren’t at our most fluent but sometimes you just have to grind out a result.’

The hosts are without Dan Sackman who has work commitments and Fuz Kanjanda is suspended.

Fareham will approach the game with greater confidence after their 2-1 win at Team Solent.

Pete Stiles accepts it will be a tough ask against the second in the league.

The Reds manager said: ‘Horndean aren’t where they are in the league without reason.

‘Our win at Team Solent was an important one and given us a boost.

‘We had to be patient and wait for our opportunities to come along.’

Stiles has a doubt about the availability of Shaun Benjamin.

On the plus side he hopes to have Garry Moody, Jack Barker and Lee Shadbolt back in contention.

Mick Catlin admits AFC Portchester are in desperate need of a win against Hamble Club at the Crest Finance Stadium (7.45pm).

The Royals have not won since before Christmas and have been in freefall down the league.

They find themselves looking over their shoulders 10 points above the drop zone.

‘This is a game where we have to get three points,’ said Catlin.

‘Players need to stand up and be counted.

‘Every game for us between now and the end of the season is a cup final.

‘We must stop conceding silly goals and start to take our chances in the final third.

‘It is vital we make the most of our home games.’

Hampshire Premier League Paulsgrove travel to Christchurch looking to pull off a giant killing in the Russell Cotes Cup (7.45pm).