Birmingham wants season extended... Reds optimistic

HORNDEAN manager Michael Birmingham is the latest Wessex League manager to call for the season to be extended.

As things stand Birmingham believes the club’s face an almost impossible task to fit in all their remaining games.

The situation was made worse by the latest postponement at AFC Portchester on Wednesday night.

Birmingham is desperate for the bad weather to relent so that the game against league leaders Andover Town at Five Heads Park can go ahead on Saturday (3pm).

With so much rain recently it has made it difficult for teams to get any of the pitches playable.

He said: ‘Fareham have 11 games left and we have 10 still to play in the two to three weeks remaining.

‘Someone needs to do the maths.

‘It is placing a huge strain on clubs and their players.

‘Not all the players can get the time off work to play four times a week.

‘This especially applies to those who are self-employed who would lose a day of pay for most games.

‘I don’t see why the league can’t extend the season for seven to 10 days.’

The recent postponements have been a source of frustration for Birmingham.

His side are on a good run and playing good football.

‘The players should be up for taking on the league leaders,’ added Birmingham.

‘If they aren’t then we will get battered because Andover are a very good team.’

Fareham manager Pete Styles is optimistic the game against Shaftesbury at Cams Alders will go ahead (3pm).

‘We have done some work on the pitch and improved some areas,’ said the Reds manager.

‘The forecast is better and we are keen to get playing.

‘Between now and the end of the season we will be playing at least three times a week.’

The Reds are without Louis Castles, who is working, and goalkeeper Luke Douglas who is at a wedding.

AFC Portchester, who are still chasing a top three finish, visit mid-table Bashley.

Resurgent Baffins Milton Rovers journey along the M27 to meet Team Solent.

Petersfield Town visit Amesbury Town for a basement battle with both teams in the bottom three.

In division one United Services Portsmouth are still in with a chance for promotion as they host Downton at the Victory Stadium.

The Sailors are only three points behind third-placed Tadley Calleva.