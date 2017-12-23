Bognor earn point, while Moneyfields lose

Have your say

A LATE Doug Tuck goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for Bognor against Poole Town at Nyewood Lane.

After a goalless first half, the Rocks fell behind in the 65th minute of the National League South clash.

It was not until deep into stoppage-time that Tuck rifled in the equaliser.

Alex Pike’s first game back in charge at Gosport Borough ended in a 1-0 defeat at fellow Southern League premier division strugglers St Ives Town.

A second-half strike from Danny Moyes settled it.

Moneyfields slumped to a 3-1 loss – despite taking an early lead at Kempston Rovers in the east division.

Joe Briggs fired the visitors into an 11th minute lead but the home side hit back to score twice before the break.

A third Kempston goal on 59 minutes killed off the visitors’ hopes.

Horndean’s Wessex League premier division clash with Baffins Milton Rovers was postponed after a morning pitch inspection at Five Heads Park.

On Friday, Fareham Town earned a 1-0 derby win at AFC Portchester courtesy of a Scott Hamilton goal.

Paulsgrove cruised to a 7-0 victory over Hayling United in the Hampshire Premier League senior division as Alex Miroy hit a hat-trick.