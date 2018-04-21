Bognor remain bottom after defeat

Have your say

BOGNOR remain bottom of National League South after losing 4-0 at Oxford City.

Matt Paterson opened the scoring with a 39th-minute penalty, before he doubled their lead four minutes later.

Frankie Musonda and Rob Sinclair added to the tally after the break.

In the Southern League east division, Moneyfields drew 0-0 at Uxbridge.

Elsewhere, in the Wessex League premier division, AFC Portchester lost 3-2 at Amesbury Town.

The Royals went behind after just 26 seconds when Connor Miller found the net.

On eight minutes, Matt Page headed home to equalise for Portchester.

Steve Ramsey then gave the visitors a deserved lead, before Cameron Roach scored twice to give Amesbury the win.

Horndean drew 1-1 against Portland United, with Mark Smith equalising for the Deans.

Baffins Milton Rovers won 4-2 against Blackfield & Langley. They led 3-0 at the break.

Fareham Town won 1-0 against Hamworthy United, while goals from Harry Tremlett and Olly Kershaw gave Petersfield a 2-0 win at Newport.

– ELLIE PILMOOR