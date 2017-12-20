Borough boss relishing return to action

Gosport Borough are eager to return to Southern League premier division action at Frome Town on Wednesday night following a 10-day break.

It has been frustrating for the Privett Park outfit, who have not played since winning at Farnborough.

The home game against King’s Lynn was lost to the weather and Saturday’s opponents, Chesham United, were in FA Trophy action.

The club has been buoyed by the news of the successful takeover by former Pompey chairman Iain McInnes.

But Borough boss Mick Catlin is hoping the break from on-field action won’t have an adverse effect on his troops.

‘Obviously, after Farnborough we wanted to play again as quickly as possible,’ he said.

‘Everything was stacked against us, though. We have managed to get in a few training sessions and that has allowed a few players to get their fitness levels up.

‘It is vital we go into the game with the same mindset we showed in the last one. There is no reason why we shouldn’t be able to do that.

‘Luckily, during our absence some of our closest rivals have played and lost. We now have four games in hand on bottom club Dunstable but it is up to us to make them count.’

Catlin has had a mixture of good news and bad news on the loan front.

Defender Lee Molyneaux has gone back to the Hawks and is unlikely to return during the Christmas period.

However, Catlin has extended the loan of Reading striker Connor Davis, who scored at Farnborough and showed signs he is coming to terms with the added physicality of the men’s game.

Defender Adam Brice is the only injury doubt for Borough ahead of the clash.

Catlin added: ‘We go to St Ives who are just above us at the weekend. So this is the start of a very big week for us.

‘It is good Connor is staying. To be fair, he asked to extend his stay with us.’

Hosts Frome Town are currently 10th in the table but lost 5-3 to Farnborough on Saturday.