Borough boss wants transfer kitty for Christmas

Mick Catlin is hoping for funds to strengthen his Gosport Borough squad this Christmas.

The Privett Park boss is waiting to hear whether he will be given freedom to pursue new recruits following the successful takeover by Iain McInnes.

The former Pompey chairman was unveiled by the Southern League premier division outfit on Tuesday – with Ray Stainton arriving as chief executive.

Borough remain in relegation trouble, although Catlin has lifted them off the bottom of the table since he succeeded Alex Pike as manager.

The boss remains focused on the job in hand – with a huge clash at fellow strugglers St Ives Town on Saturday (3pm).

But he knows the club will have to move quickly to ensure they don’t slide back into the one relegation spot.

‘I need to strengthen the squad and I am waiting to hear if funds are going to be available,’ said Catlin.

‘There is a bit of turmoil at the club with new owners coming in but my focus remains on what happens on the pitch.

‘I have to ensure things remain steady out there.

‘There are a lot of games coming up in quick succession which gives us a chance to improve our position. We have games in hand on the teams above us but those games have to be won.’

Second-bottom Borough are six points adrift of St Ives with three games in hand.

Catlin accepts Borough need to improve on their 2-0 defeat at Frome Town on Wednesday.

He was disappointed with the first-half performance, in particular.

‘We never really got going,’ added Catlin.

‘Frome penned us in at the bottom of their slope and we gave a sloppy goal away.

‘There was a big improvement in the second half and I thought we were a bit unlucky.

‘Dale Mason hit both posts with a shot. How the ball stayed out I do not know.

‘If we had got back to 1-1 then I think it would have been a different story.

‘Instead they hit us on the counter to score a second goal and kill us stone dead.’

Pompey loanee striker Matt Mayes is in line for his debut after illness ruled him out at Frome.

Defender Adam Brice is also expected to return following a hamstring injury.

‘It would be good to get Matt in for his debut because we have struggled to score goals,’ said Catlin.

‘We need someone to put the ball in the back of the net.’