Borough concede seven in mauling by King’s Lynn

Have your say

Gosport Borough were beaten 7-1 by Southern League premier division leaders King’s Lynn Town at Privett Park.

The hosts gave debuts to defender Gabriel Crucery and Pompey loanee midfielder Jordan Brookes.

Portsmouth-based Romanian taxi driver Crucery was with the club last season.

However, he was unable to play any senior football because of a transfer embargo.

Borough started with five in midfield and Craig McAllister on his own up front.

And the leaders only needed five minutes to make the breakthrough.

Michael Clunan whipped in a free-kick from the right and the unmarked Dion Frary guided his header into the top corner.

It took a point-blank save by Alexander Street to deny Joe Lea an equaliser on 13 minutes.

But the Linnets broke straight up the other end to extend their lead.

Ryan Hawkins burst through the defence and picked his spot in the bottom corner.

King’s Lynn continued to enjoy the lion’s share of the possession but on 35 minutes Borough surprised them.

McAllister produced a neat flick from a Stephane Bombelenga cross and Lea hammered his shot into the roof of the net from six yards.

However, on the stroke of half-time Hawkins restored the visitors two-goal lead with a neat run and low shot just inside the far post.

Hawkins completed his hat-trick on 52 minutes as the Borough back four were exposed again by a simple through ball.

A free-kick from the right five minutes later led to Ryan Fryatt notching the visitors’ fifth goal.

It was the fifth time in the past six games Borough had conceded five goals.

Pike’s men were now well and truly under the cosh, although Bombelenga did fire a free-kick against the crossbar.

Mostly, though, it was one-way traffic with the Linnets added two further goals through Michael Gash and Tom Siddons.

Gosport Borough: O’Flaherty, Watts, Crucery, Smith, Wakely, Sanders, Brookes, Hall, McAllister, Lea, Bombelenga. Subs: Rawkins, Jackson, Mayes, Sharp, Suraci