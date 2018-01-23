Borough lose ground as they concede five again

Have your say

Gosport Borough shipped five goals for a third successive game as they slumped to a 5-1 defeat against Chesham United at Privett Park.

After the visitors eased into a 2-0 lead, Craig McAllister pulled one back with the club’s first goal since Alex Pike returned as boss last month.

But any hopes of a positive result in the Southern League premier division clash were quickly extinguished as Chesham cruised to glory.

Borough’s misery deepened after the final whistle with the news fellow strugglers Dunstable Town had beaten Weymouth 2-1.

Pike’s troops are now five points adrift of the Bedfordshire outfit in the division’s single relegation position.

New look Borough gave debuts to four new players – including striker Oliver Dennett, who signed from Eastleigh this week.

Robert Flooks, Joe Lea and Stephane Bombelenga were also making their first starts, having penned deals with the Privett Park club last week.

Chesham put Borough under early pressure as the newcomers looked to settle as quickly as possible.

On seven minutes, the hosts survived an almighty scramble in front of their goal before getting the ball away.

Borough weathered the early storm but struggled to create anything going forward.

Ravi Shamsi went close for Chesham with a low drive goalkeeper Tom Price deflected round the post.

And the pressure finally told on 25 minutes when the unmarked David Hutton easily headed in a cross from the right.

A second followed three minutes later when Shamsi burst into the area and his low cross was steered into the net from by Lewis Toomey.

The Borough dam was in danger of bursting as they looked wide open at the back.

However, after reaching the break without further damage, Craig McAllister reduced the deficit with a firm header from a corner on 48 minutes.

The strike ended Gosport’s drought – which stretched back six-and-a-half games.

But it mattered little to Chesham, who restored their two-goal lead when Jefferson Louis bured a 59th-minute penalty following a foul by Alfie Lis.

Toomey notched his second on 68 minutes – with an angled drive.

And nine minutes from the end Jhai Dillon burst into the box unchallenged to smash in the visitors’ fifth.

Gosport Borough: Price Sharp, Bombelenga, Lis, Medway, Flooks, Breed, Lea, McAllister, Dennett, Suraci. Subs: Paige, Jackson, Watts, Onwuachu, Walters