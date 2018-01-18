Borough make triple swoop to boost escape bid

Have your say

Alex Pike has made a hat-trick of signings as he continues his hunt for a first win since returning to relegation-threatened Gosport Borough.

The Privett Park boss has moved to strengthen his hand by recruiting Joe Lea, Stephane Bombalenga and Zak Sharp ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bishop’s Stortford in the Southern League premier division.

Joe Lea, right, in action for Bognor. Picture: Tommy McMillan

Midfielder Lea, who spent a period on loan at Borough earlier this season, has arrived from National League South strugglers Bognor.

The former Southampton Academy, Dorchester Town and Yeovil Town player scored two goals in 16 appearances during his previous stint with the club.

Meanwhile, forward Bombalenga joins from East Grinstead Town and University of Chichester student Sharp has made the switch from Sussex League outfit Littlehampton.

Pike has lost all five fixtures since taking the reins from Mick Catlin in the wake of Iain McInnes’ arrival as Borough chairman.

Gosport have conceded 18 goals and are yet to score following the return of the boss, who was sacked by former chairman Iain Sellstrom in September.

Borough are two points adrift of fellow strugglers Dunstable Town in the table, with one side expected to be relegation at the end of the season.