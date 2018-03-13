Borough surrender lead at Bishop’s Stortford

Have your say

Gosport Borough surrendered a first-half lead as they lost 2-1 at Bishop’s Stortford.

Rowan Vine volleyed the Southern League premier division strugglers in front after 23 minutes at Woodside Park.

The former Pompey striker made the most of superb work from Pat Suraci down the right to net his first goal since returning to the club.

There was to be no fairytale victory for Vine, who was taking joint charge of the team in the absence of manager Alex Pike.

Jordan Westcott levelled for Stortford early in the second half before Darren Foxley fired them into the lead on 74 minutes.

The defeat left Borough rooted to the foot of the table, four points from safety with one game in hand on relegation rivals Dunstable Town.