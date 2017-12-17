Bradbury: Brave Hawks so unlucky to lose

Have your say

THE HAWKS paid the price for missed chances as they exited the FA Trophy with a 3-1 defeat at Billericay Town.

After falling behind to an early goal the visitors had more than enough opportunities to win the game.

An incident packed tie also saw both teams reduced to 10 men before the break.

Lee Bradbury felt the Hawks deserved to come away with at least a draw.

‘We played very well and created a lot of opportunities,’ said the Hawks boss.

‘I felt we should have come away with a lot more from the game.

‘We had four or five efforts cleared off their line and missed out on a couple of one on ones with their goalkeeper.

‘How the ball didn’t cross their line on a couple of occasions was incredible.

‘They had four chances in the game and scored three.

‘It was disappointing because we created the better chances throughout the game.’

The Hawks made the worst possible start falling behind after just four minutes.

With the visitors caught napping at the back home danger man Jake Robinson netted.

After that though the Hawks settled and had chances.

When Jason Prior latched onto a weak back-pass he rounded the goalkeeper and squared the ball to Wes Fogden but a defender got back and cleared off the line.

Minutes before half-time Billericay’s Matt Paine was sent off for a studs up challenge on Mike Carter.

Hawks defender Jordan Rose quickly followed him after getting involved in the fracas that followed.

There was still time before the break for another goal line clearance from the Essex hosts.

The Hawks were again caught out at the start of the second period with Robinson scoring his second goal.

‘We conceded two poor goals at the start of each half,’ said boss Bradbury.

‘After the second, though, we gave it a real go. Billericay were pinned back in their own half for long periods.

‘We had more efforts cleared off their line. Not many teams will come to Billericay and create as many chances as we did.

‘Matt Tubbs got us back into it with a fantastic header.

‘Then we were either going to equalise or they were going to kill us off on the break.’

Three minutes into stoppage time Billericay sealed the win.

Sam Deering latched onto an Adam Cunnington pass to score the match finishing third.

On Tuesday the Hawks welcome Hampshire League side Paulsgrove to Westleigh Park in the Portsmouth Senior Cup (7.45pm).

Hawks: Young, Williams, Woodford, Harris, Fogden, Lewis (Tubbs), Prior, Tarbuck, Carter (Widdrington), Robinson, Rose.

Att: 705