Bradbury fires warning as Hawks eye top spot

Lee Bradbury is calling on the Hawks to regain the initiative in the National League South title race.

The Westleigh Park outfit host East Thurrock United tonight (7.45pm).

And if they beat the Essex visitors by a three-goal margin, they will overhaul Dartford at the top on goal difference.

That would see the Hawks go into the final round of fixtures on Saturday in pole position.

Boss Bradbury said: ‘We know what we have to do. The good thing is our minds have been made up for us.

‘There is no having to work out how to approach the game. We have to be positive and go at it on the front foot.

‘It will be a case of going for the win and scoring as many goals as we can.

‘We will have to defend properly and make sure we take our chances when they come along.

‘The players are under no illusions about what they have to do and so far this season they have risen to every challenge put in front of them.

‘They have shown they are prepared, willing and determined to do what it takes.’

The Hawks are gunning for a second successive promotion – after winning the Ryman League premier division last term.

Wes Fogden is an injury doubt going into tonight’s clash, though.

The attacker suffered bad bruising when he crashed into the advertising hoardings at Chelmsford City.

He has not trained since Saturday’s match but Bradbury is hopeful he will be fit.

‘Wes would be a big miss for us if he can’t play,’ added the boss.

‘His energy and desire enables him to get behind opponents, while his enthusiasm rubs off on other players.

‘He gets us playing on the front foot as much as anybody else and has also popped up with some important goals.’

The Hawks have attracted crowds of more than 1,000 for recent games and they are hoping for another big turn-out.

‘We need to get as many in as possible to create an electric atmosphere,’ said Bradbury.

‘It makes a huge difference to the players.’

Hawks: Young, Rose, Woodford, Harris, Williams, Stock, Lewis, Carter, Tarbuck, Robinson, Prior, Tubbs, Hayter, Rutherford, Fogden, Huggins, Dudzinski, Molyneaux