Bradbury wants Hawks to be braver at Truro

THERE is increasing importance on the trip to Truro City as the Hawks aim to extend their lead at the top of Vanarama National League South.

After the 0-0 draw with Hampton & Richmond Borough the Lee Bradbury’s team had their lead cut to two points.

Tuesday’s match is the game in hand that they have on nearest rivals Dartford.

It won’t be easy because the home side are in good form having beaten high-fliers St Albans City and Chelmsford City in their past two games.

They will be hoping to claim a third scalp against the Hawks (7.45pm).

Truro are also looking to complete the league double over the visitors.

They won 2-1 at Westleigh Park with a last-minute goal at the start of the season.

Bradbury’s team, however, are also in fine fettle, unbeaten in their previous 11 league games.

They have also only been beaten twice away from home in the league all season.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the league but Bradbury wants to see more of a cutting edge up front.

‘We didn’t create a lot going forward against Hampton,’ said Bradbury.

‘Our play in the first half was far too tentative and we looked like a team that didn’t want to lose the game.

‘I want us to be braver on the ball going forward.

‘Because we could only draw at the weekend makes it all the more important that we get something from this one.

‘It is an important game and we have to look to make our game in hand count.’

A win in Cornwall would extend the Hawks advantage to five points and put them firmly back in the driving seat ahead of a busy schedule of matches to come.

Brian Stock must be considered a doubt after limping off early in the game against Hampton.

He was caught late in a tackle and was unable to carry on.

If he isn’t fit his absence will be a blow to the Hawks because his experience has been so valuable.

His vision and ability to pick out a pass frequently puts the side on the front foot.

Mike Carter, who replaced him on Saturday, and did an excellent job, is likely to step up again.

The Hawks have already set off for Truro once this season to play the league match. On that occasion they only got as far as Bournemouth when they were informed the game had been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Hawks: Young, Rose, Woodford, Harris, Williams, Stock, Carter, Lewis, Fogden, Tarbuck, Prior, Tubbs, Rutherford, Hayter, Robinson, Dudzinski, Strugnell, Molyneaux

Relegation battlers Bognor host Wellington United with time running out in the fight to avoid the drop (7.45pm).

The Rocks lost 2-0 to East Thurrock United on Saturday. They are second from bottom, 10 points adrift of safety with 10 matches to play.