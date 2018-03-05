Bradbury will rotate squad... Deans face Reds

Have your say

LEE BRADBURY expects to ring the changes as the Hawks continue their bid for Hampshire Senior Cup success.

In the last four of the competition they host AFC Bournemouth at Westleigh Park on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Bradbury is likely to make full use of his squad as they aim to reach the final at St Mary’s Stadium.

But the Hawks boss is adamant his team are going for the trophy – even though they have the National League South title as their top priority.

He said: ‘It is a game and competition we want to win.

‘At the same time I have to have one eye on our next league game on Saturday at Oxford City.

‘For us our bid to win the league has to be the most important thing.

‘We don’t want to risk picking up any injuries because we need to keep everyone fit.

‘Though there will be changes in our starting line-up, all the players coming in are of first team standard.

‘Some of the players who have not got on recently will get a chance.

‘We can use it as an opportunity for them to get some minutes under their belts.

‘In the run-in to the end of the season all our squad can expect to be involved.

‘Bournemouth will give us a tough test. They are a Premier League club and whatever team they put out it will present a challenge.

‘We are bound to face a side full of energy and technically gifted.’

Defender Josh Huggins is cup-tied and midfielder Mike Carter is ruled out by injury.

Goalkeeper Alan Walker-Harris, along with Lee Molyneaux, Andreas Robinson, Dan Strugnell, Alfie Rutherford and James Hayter are all like to feature.

In the Wessex League premier division Horndean are aiming to get the better of Fareham Town again at Five Heads Park (7.45pm).

The Deans beat the Reds 2-1 on the opening day of the season at Cams Alders.

Baffins Milton Rovers are looking to bounce back to winning ways against Hamworthy United at the Kendalls Stadium (7.45pm).

Struggling Petersfield Town host Brockenhurst at Love Lane (7.45pm).

AFC Portchester are in Wessex League Cup action against Andover New Street at the Blanchard Wells Stadium (7.45pm).

The home side are likely to give a debut to Dan Wooden who has signed from Moneyfields.

In division one United Services Portsmouth entertain Tadley Calleva at the Victory Stadium (7.45pm).