The Hawks produced a brave performance in their 2-1 defeat against title -hasing Leyton Orient at Westleigh Park.

Jordan Maguire-Drew gave Orient a first-half lead with a stunning strike.

Alfie Rutherford equalised midway through the second half with an equally-impressive volley.

But the hosts were level for just seven minutes as Orient snatched a winning goal through Josh Coulson.

There was a terrific atmosphere, with the large number of visiting supporters packed behind the Martins Road goal making plenty of noise.

Home keeper Ben Dudzinski was soon called into action, diving low to cut out a dangerous Joe Widdowson cross from the left.

The Hawks were then forced to make an early change after Jack James was caught, with Ryan Woodford taking the young defender’s place at the back.

A neat move down the left produced the hosts’ first threat as Wes Fogden sent a deep cross to the far post.

On 17 minutes, Dudzinski stood up well to block a well-struck angled drive from Sam Ling.

When a Hawks attack broke down, Jordan Maguire-Drew raced the length of the pitch before firing his shot past the far upright.

In the 36th minute Orient took the lead out of the blue.

There seemed little threat when the ball bounced 30 yards out, but MAGUIRE-DREW sent a stunning dipping volley into the far corner of the net.

The visitors began the second half in the ascendancy, as Macauley Bonne and Craig Clay both fired in shots.

There was a let-off for the Hawks when Marvin Expiteta sliced a shot over from six yards.

But on 67 minutes the home side equalised with a magnificent strike from Rutherford.

When his first effort was blocked, the forward latched on to the rebound 25 yards out and thrashed a fantastic volley high into the net.

Stung into action, Maguire-Drew crashed a drive against the crossbar.

The visitors then regained the lead on 73 minutes when a long throw looped off the head of COULSON and into the corner of the net.

Robinson sent a free-kick dipping narrowly over the bar in the final 10 minutes - but there was no second equaliser for the Hawks who went down to another defeat.